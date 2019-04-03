I Feel Sorry for Family of People I Killed – Cultist

A notorious cultist, Ogunlaja Elijah, who has been on the wanted list of the Lagos State Police Command, following alleged killings of rival members and innocent persons in Lagos, Tuesday, wept bitterly over his past atrocities.

The suspect is said to have unleashed terror on residents of Shomolu/Bariga area of Lagos, over the years.

However, when caught by the long arm of law, 28-year-old Elijah, who was arrested alongside two other suspected cultists, Yesuru Adesanya and Kunle Osnowo, almost cried blood on what he said pains he had caused to families of slain rivals.

He said: “I live in Oworoshoki area of Lagos. I was initiated into cultism in 2016 when I accompanied my friend to his father’s burial in Osun State. When we came back to Lagos, I started my cult gang.

“Sometime last year, there was trouble and they shot one of my friends. Also in November last year, my cousin was killed during a clash with a rival gang.

“At the end of the clash, I killed two people. One of them was from Benue State. I shot him and another person he came with and collected their belongings.

“When the police arrested me, I was charged to court but was released in March, 2019. Since my return from prison, I have been visiting the hospital to see my ailing mother. I feel sorry for the family of the people I killed.”

