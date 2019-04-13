Ibom Future Leaders Forum Passes Vote of Confidence on Senator Akpabio

The Ibom Future Leaders Forum (IFLF) has passed vote of confidence on the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Godswill Akpabio.

In a press conference on Friday,the national president of the forum, Comrade Emmanuel Johnny, said the achievements of Akpabio were unparalleled in the history of the state.

Full statement of the press briefing:

The good deeds of His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON, Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District are ringing bell even unto Heaven, and can never be forgotten in our generation and generations yet unborn.

It is worthy to pass this vote of thanks and confidence on His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON in appreciation of his immense and outstanding contributions to the development of Akwa Ibom State in particular and Nigeria in general.

Therefore, the Ibom Future Leaders Forum (IFLF), an organization consisting of all diligent youths of Akwa Ibom State has today, risen to extend its continued and unalloyed loyalty, solidarity and support to Senator (Dr.) Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON to continue his good works for the people of Akwa Ibom and Nigeria at large due to the following reasons;

Leadership and Human Capital Development:

In the history of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has been the only passionate leader who sees potentials in young people, thereby grooming, mentoring and developing them to be useful in the society, in which many have become good leaders today. Some of them are; (a) His Excellency, Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State who had not been involved in politics before, but Senator Godswill Akpabio was able to groom and mentor him to an extent of becoming a great leader today in Akwa Ibom State. (b) Senator Bassey Albert Akpan who was a career banker, but through Distinguished Senator Akpabio, he is a leader where people can look up to. (c) Hon. (Barr.) Onofiok Luke, the current Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and Member-elect, Federal House of Representative who was raised by Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio from the University level till he became a leader. (d) Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem who was a University Lecturer, but was imparted with leadership skills and empowered by Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio to become a leader and current National Legal Adviser of the people’s Democratic Party (PDP) (e) Mr. Aniekan Umanah who was a media personnel, today he is a leader and member-elect of the Federal House of Representatives.Others include; Hon. Paul Ekpo, Mr. Ini Emem-obong, Mr. Ime Uwah (Eni Stores), Enobong Uwah, Hon. Ekerette Ekpenyong, Rt. Hon. Tony Akan, Mr. Monday Uko, Mr. Prince Ukpong Akpabio, Mr. Moses Ekpo, Barr. Denis Akpan, Mr. Emmanuel Ekpenyong (Iraq), Mr. Frank Achibong, Rt. Hon. Sam Ikon, Rt. Hon. Nse Ntuen, Engr. Etido Inyang, Rt. Hon. Nsikak Ekong, Hon. Michael Enyong, too numerous to mention.

It may interest the world to know that about 90 percent of Leaders in Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria today were groomed and developed by the Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabion, CON. With this sustainable man power development, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio deserves more than a ‘Thank You’ Press conference for raising over 90 percent of leaders in Akwa Ibom and make them who they are today, thereby, charging them to take leadership responsibilities in bringing about sustainable development in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria in general just like him.

Effort in realizing ‘Next Level’ of Mr. President:

We humbly wish to commend His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON for his commitment and unalloyed support in ensuring victory for Mr. President in the just concluded Presidential election. As the National Coordinator of Presidential Support Groups, and South-South Coordinator of Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Akpabio has been a true and sincere supporter of Mr. President, and we see him as one of the pillars for the realization of Mr. President’s Next Level Agenda for Nigerians. The faith of Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio towards the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would definitely bring about sustainable peace; development and economic growth. As a matter of fact, Nigeria needs more of Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio as key drivers in the realization of Next Level for Nigerians in a shortest period of time.

Constituency Projects:

Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio is one leader who takes the interest of his constituents as a paramount concerned. Since he assumed office as Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, he has repositioning the Senatorial district for ICT; Agricultural, industrial and human capital developments. The people of his constituency and beyond have benefited from his scholarship and empowerment scheme. He brought many water and other projects across Akwa Ibom State, and that is why people call him Akwa Ibom Senator, his transparency and accountability in leadership has bestowed confidence of his people on him. He is the most performing, proactive and outstanding Senator ever produced in Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District. Therefore, the Senator deserves more support from Akwa Ibom People to continue his good works against all odd.

Performance in the Senate:

Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio remains one of the most confident, diligent, charismatic and pragmatic Senators in the Nigerian Senate. His varied experiences have brought about changes and significant achievements in the senate. Senator Akpabio has sponsored several bills and motions in the senate which include; (.) Bill for the establishment of federal polytechnic in Ukana. (2) A bill for an act to establish a federal polytechnic, Ukana, Akwa Ibom State to provide full-time courses in technology, applied science management and other field of studies and to make provisions for the general ministration of such polytechnic and for other matters connected therewith. (3.) Motion on the continued voters registration exercise; matter arising by Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio. (4.) Motion on crisis arising from non-delineation of Nigerian internal boundaries which resulted in boundary disputes which have made Nigerians to become internally displaced persons. We are proud to say that the nation is blessed to have an exemplary leader like him as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and we urge the emerging leaders to follow his footsteps.

Leadership Attitude and Conduct:

Senator Akpabio’s aura of leadership, attitude and conduct have motivated Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora, which makes them realize the importance of taking responsibility as citizens towards nation building. Senator Akpabio is one leader who has never denied his responsibility as a leader. His motivational attitude, support and passion for humanity have made many to aspire as leaders. The uncommon senator is always ready to lead and represent the people effectively as well as ensuring accountability and transparency in leadership, and we are ever ready to give him the needed support and loyalty.

Personality:

It is a culture in Akwa Ibom to respect personalities like Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio who has put smile in peoples’ faces, families, communities, churches and many organizations for years. Senator Akpabios’s personality doesn’t deserve abuses in any form, rather it should be a mark of respect, the image and voice of our people. Senator Akpabio’s personality serves as economic empowerment to his immediate constituents, Akwa Ibom people and beyond. We hereby condemn, debunk and counter any form of condemnation or report, assault, attack and intimidation from any individual or group of people on the personality of His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON.

We finally use this press conference to advice those who have in their habits launching attack against the personality of Senator Godswill Akpabio to retrace their steps for posterity sake. This is a man, a leader whom God used to showcase many who had no hope to the nation and the world at large. He deserves some level of respect and loyalty not betrayal and assault.

We cannot hesitate to thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for his confidence on Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON. We are assuring Mr. President of the continued loyalty and support of our Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio to achieve his Next Level Agenda.

To this end, we call on those who deliberately create a communication gap between the Uncommon Senator and his good people to have a rethink, as such may cause enmity between the senator and his people and supporters.

God bless Akwa Ibom State and Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Comrade Emmanuel Johnny

National President

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

