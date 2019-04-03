I’ll not be Deterred from Challenging Electoral Heist by Malicious Propaganda – Senator Akpabio

Former senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, has described the news making the round that he boasted of winning his case at the Court of Appeal if Election Petion Tribunal fails to declare him winner of the Senate elect of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District as malicious and fake news.

A statement by Anietie Ekong, Special Assistant on Media to the Senator, asked the public to disregard such “propaganda manufactured from the pit of hell.”

The statement read: “The attention of the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been drawn to a malicious piece of fake news titled: “I will win at Appeal if tribunal judges refuse to perform – Akpabio,” with an equally malicious rider, “says Appeal Court President in his palms.”

“We want to state categorically that Distinguished Senator Akpabio never at any forum or private discussion uttered any of these words mischievously ascribed to him. The article is political propaganda manufactured from the pit of hell.

“The obvious objective of this ill-advised article is to intimidate and blackmail the members of the Akwa Ibom State election tribunal and sway them from the course of justice.

“Our suspicion is that having accessed the quantum of unassailable evidence at the disposal of the election petition tribunal of how Senator Akpabio was robbed of his victory in the February 23, National Assembly election, these devious characters have resorted to underhand tactics to overawe the Judges from dispensing justice without fear and intimidation.

“We are of the belief that the sickening brazenness and impunity with which the election of Senator Akpabio as Senatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) was rigged cannot be left unchallenged. It is not just about Senator Godswill Akpabio. The right of the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District to freely chose their leader cannot be mortgaged on any account.

“This is why Senator Akpabio has chosen the path of due process by challenging the electoral heist of February 23. Such daylight robbery cannot stand. The election petition tribunal will have no inhibition upturning the shambolic election. This is why his opponents are in panic. The Senator has implicit confidence in the judiciary to dispense justice without fear or intimidation.

“What the authors of this fake news seek to do is the desecration of the judiciary on the altar of propaganda. Treating an arm of government with such disdain must be condemned by well meaning Nigerians and lovers of democracy. Once again we are confident that justice will be done as no Judge worth his onion will bow to childish propaganda.”

