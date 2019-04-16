Jealous Loverboy Shoots Girlfriend to Death Over Alleged Cheating

A jealous lover has reportedly shot his girlfriend to death for allegedly cheating on him.

The incident which happened on Sunday threw residents of Oluasiri in the Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State into panic.

The suspect, Munabo Tonworio, was said to have alleged that his lover, Victoria Ekalamene, was cheating on him.

He was said to have pointed a gun at his victim while interrogating her on an alleged relationship with a man she was seen with when the gun went off.

The gunshot reportedly shattered Victoria’s face and she died before she got to the hospital.

The incident, which happened around 11pm, threw the entire Oluasiri community into pandemonium and wailing.

The suspected jealous lover was apprehended by a mob and handed over to the personnel of the Nembe Police Station for investigation and possible prosecution.

The Bayelsa State Police Command spokesperson, Asinim Butswats, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect had been arrested and detained.

He said: “On April 14, 2019, around 10.45pm, one Munabo Tonworio, 28, shot dead his lover, one Victoria Ekalamene, 34, after a quarrel at the residence of the deceased in Oluasiri in the Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“The murder weapon, a locally-made cut-to-size gun and expended AA ammunition, were recovered from the scene. The suspect has been arrested and is being detained at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Yenagoa. Investigation is ongoing.”

