Man Sentenced to 10 Years Imprisonment for Counterfeiting Naira Notes

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna on Monday convicted a man, Rabiu Mohammed Umar, who specialises in counterfeiting naira notes.

Justice S.M. Shuaibu of a Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna found him guilty of the eight-count charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment.

Umar’s Journey to prison started when he was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in possession of counterfeit currency notes of N1,000 and N500 denominations. He was subsequently handed over to the EFCC for investigation and prosecution.

He had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when he was first arraigned on December 14, 2019, thus paving the way for his trial to commence.

Prosecuting counsel, Musa Isah, called four witnesses and tendered several exhibits.

In delivering judgement, Justice Shuaibu held that the prosecution proved its case beyond every reasonable doubt and sentenced him to 15 months in prison on each of the counts. The sentences are, however, to run concurrently.

