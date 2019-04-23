Man Sets Self Ablaze in Ebonyi

A 37-year-old man, Alex Ekwueme, who allegedly set himself ablaze, has been rushed to Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, for treatment.

The man, identified as Chinedu Nweze, allegedly set himself ablaze beside a classroom block at St. Patrick’s Primary School, Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

He was said to have tied his own legs and doused himself with petrol before setting himself ablaze.

Nweze, who hails from Umuogharu, Ezza North Local Government Area of the state, had complained to his neighbours of frustration and inability to feed himself a day before the incident.

Ebonyi Police Command Spokesperson, Mrs. Lovett Odah, told present that the Command was investigating the incident to ascertain whether it was a suicide attempt or not.

“The Command dispatched an ambulance to the scene of the incident and took the man to hospital after it received a distress call from a member of the public.

“Police are currently carrying out investigation into the incident; but for now, we have very sketchy information about the incident and cannot confirm if the act was a suicide attempt or not,” Odah said.

According to her, the man is now recuperating at the hospital.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

