Mobile Court Sentences, Fines 27 Ladies for Prostitution in FCT

Twenty seven ladies alleged to be prostitutes were Monday sentenced to various jail terms and fines by a mobile court in the Federal Capital Territory.

The convicts, who were arrested last Wednesday and Thursday, were fined N3,000 each which was paid immediately.

Their lawyer, Jennifer Ogbogu, explained that the sex workers pleaded guilty to the charges against them and were summarily convicted and sentenced.

She said: “The ladies were arraigned before the mobile court for prostitution and were each sentenced to three months in jail with an option of N3,000 fine. We have just paid the fine levelled against them and all of them have been released from custody.”

The acting FCT police spokesman, ASP Gajere Danjuma, confirmed that 65 ladies were arrested by the taskforce set up by the FCT minister, adding that 38 were released after they were profiled.

An activist, Martin Obono, who claimed to have witnessed when the women were brought to the Utako police station, Abuja, on Saturday night alleged that some of them were sexually abused by the security officials.

Obono in a tweet on his Twitter handle wrote: “Some have been assaulted with injuries in their vaginas. One of the ladies arrested has a 2-month old baby. She wasn’t allowed to breastfeed her baby by CRO in charge on duty despite continuous plea amidst tears.

“It took the intervention of a female police officer who called the DPO to overrule the decision of the inspector at the time. The joint task force that arrested some of these girls has been allegedly molesting and assaulting them. Some even showed the bruises and bleeding in their vaginas.”

But the spokesman, FCT Social Welfare Secretariat, Sunday Shaka, denied the allegation, insisting that there was no way the women could have been sexually assaulted during their arrest.

He stated: “The operation was jointly carried out by the police, Civil Defence officers, and other security operatives and it was not a secret raid. So, there was no way the women would have been sexually assaulted because after they were arrested, they were taken to the Utako police station for profiling after which those who had no case to answer were released while the others were detained and a charge sheet prepared for their prosecution.”

