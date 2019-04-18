Mother Feeds Daughter with Rat Poison Over Ill Health

A single mother, identified as Aina Bello has reportedly killed her own four year old daughter, Sadia, by feeding her with rat poison because she had health challenges.

She was subsequently arrested by detectives in the state police command.

Police source hinted that the ugly incident happened at Iyase Quarter, Arigidi Akoko in Akoko North West council area of the state.

She was alleged to have deliberately fed the sick daughter with rat poison in order to kill her.

Sources said that ”shortly after the baby took the poisonous drink from her mother she passed away.”

Aina confessed that she deliberately killed Sadia because she was fed up with the bad health condition of the little girl.

”She said she had spent everything (money) she had on the health of the girl and there was no improvement. She claimed that at age four, the young girl cannot walk, this informed her decision to take her life,” she was said to have confessed.

Contacted the police spokesperson Femi Joseph confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspect.

Joseph said the case had been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of the state police command while investigation had commenced on the matter.

He added: “The suspect is with us at the CID, and investigation on the incident has commenced,” Joseph stated.

The remains of the deceased, according to him, has been deposited at the morgue of the state hospital, Ikare Akoko for autopsy.

