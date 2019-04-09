N13m Fraud: EFCC Secures Conviction

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Maiduguri Zonal office, on Tuesday, secured the conviction of one Alhaji Audu Abdullstif before Justice Fadawu Umar of the Borno State High Court, sitting in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Abdullatif’s journey to prison started when a petition was written against him by Awana Alhaji Rijiya.

The petitioner had accused the convict that he fraudulently induced him to part with the sum of N15.3m only under the false pretence that he has goods on ground ready for delivery.

The count charge reads: “That you, Alhaji Audu Abdullatif, on or about the 16 of May, 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, induced one Awana Alhaji Rijiya to deliver to you the sum of N15,3000,000.00 (Fifteen Million Three Hundred Thousand Naira) only vide account transfers from Modiko Trading Company to your First bank Account No. 1000454033 under the false pretence of selling goods (food stuffs) to him, which facts you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 320(a) of the Borno State Penal Code Laws Cap. 102 and punishable under section 322 of the same Law.”

The accused person pleaded guilty to the one count charge.

Counsel to the prosecution, Halima Alhaji Shehu prayed the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Justice Umar, accordingly, found him guilty and convicted him as charged.

The convict however pleaded for leniency and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

But the Judge sentenced him to one year in prison with an option of fine in the sum of N1m only.

The convict had, in the course of investigation, paid to the petitioner, the N13m being the subject matter of litigation.

