NAF Kills Boko Haram Members, Destroys Logistics in Sambisa Forest

Nigerian Air Force said on Thursday that its Air Task Force (ATF) of “Operation Lafiya Dole” has destroyed some vehicles and neutralised some Boko Haram Terrorists at a suspected workshop in Sambisa Forest.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, saying the operation took place on Wednesday.

“The operation was conducted yesterday, April 24, after a Nigerian Air Force Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance platform on a routine mission observed significant activities as well as some serviceable vehicles hidden under some trees at a previously abandoned BHT vehicle workshop.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled an Alpha Jet to attack the location.

“Overhead the target area, some of the BHT fighters were seen attempting to flee the location but were taken out by the Alpha Jet’s successful strikes, which also caused the destruction of two vehicles and other equipment at the workshop,” he said.

The spokesman said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its operations to completely degrade the terrorists in the North-East.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

