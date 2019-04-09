Nigerian Troops Currently Battling Boko Haram Fighters in Yobe

Multiple sources have indicated that the Nigerian troops are currently battling Boko Haram fighters near Damaturu, Yobe State capital city.

The reports said Nigerian troops in armoured carriers are currently engaging Boko Haram fighters in gun duel.

It was gathered that the attackers came in hilux vans that are laden with Anti aircraft through the eastern part of the town and started shooting sporadically.

The attackers reportedly invaded Maisandari, a suburb of the town on the eastern flank of Damaturu along the Kano-Maiduguri highway.

“The attack started at about 6pm when we starated hearing loud gun shootings, around Red Brick Housing Estate,” a resident who begged not to be named said.

“It is about 30 minutes now and we are still hearing some sounds of gun shootings.”

The sources said the insurgents were earlier sighted near Fori, a village about 20km away from Damaturu as they were advancing towards the town.

The fighting is yet unfolding. More to come.

