NSCDC Staff Convicted for Bribery, Employment Scam

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction of one Dandaura Joshua, a staff of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for bribery and employment scam.

Joshua had earlier been dragged before Hon. Justice Othman A. Musa of FCT High Court 13, sitting in Bwari, Abuja on a 4-count charge of “conferment of corrupt advantage upon self and cheating”.

His offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and Section 323 of the Penal Code Cap. 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, 2006.

The court was told of how the convict received the sum of N200, 000 from one Dr. Emmanuel Osuore with the promise to secure him employment with NSCDC. The said money was received in two tranches of N100, 000 each through his Ecobank account.

In January 2017 when he was first arraigned he had entered a “not-guilty plea” when all the charges were read to him.

However, when the trial began, Joshua approached the court with a request to change his plea to guilty, which was granted.

The trial judge therefore found him guilty and reserved sentencing to April 10, 2019.

