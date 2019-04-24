Breaking News

OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Academic Record

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: Art and Culture, breaking news, Politics, Recent News

A Computer Science student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Osun State, Kolapo Olowoporoku, has reportedly committed suicide over poor academic record.

He was said to have killed himself on Sunday over repeatedly failing two courses.

According to witnesses, Olowoporoku ought to have graduated two sessions ago but was still in school due to inability to pass two outstanding courses.

Olowoporoku, who was a General Secretary of his departmental association in 2016, swallowed a poisonous substance, which led to his death on Sunday.

Olowoporoku’s claass representative, Ayo Oyewole, noted that the death of Olowoporoku came as a rude shock. He added that the department was yet to get full details of the incident, as at the time of filing this report.

Author: News Editor

8638 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
My Generation Has Failed Nigerians – Soyinka
by
Sani Shehu Dries Insecurity in North, Says Proactive Necessary in Tackling Problem
by
Malabu Oil Scam: Adoke Prays Court to Set Aside Order for His Arrest

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

April 2019
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Headlines »