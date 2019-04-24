OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Poor Academic Record

A Computer Science student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Osun State, Kolapo Olowoporoku, has reportedly committed suicide over poor academic record.

He was said to have killed himself on Sunday over repeatedly failing two courses.

According to witnesses, Olowoporoku ought to have graduated two sessions ago but was still in school due to inability to pass two outstanding courses.

Olowoporoku, who was a General Secretary of his departmental association in 2016, swallowed a poisonous substance, which led to his death on Sunday.

Olowoporoku’s claass representative, Ayo Oyewole, noted that the death of Olowoporoku came as a rude shock. He added that the department was yet to get full details of the incident, as at the time of filing this report.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

