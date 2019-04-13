One Person Dies, 4 Others Sustain Injuries as FRSC Van Chases Taxi Driver into Ditch

One person was confirmed dead while four others were critically injured on Friday after a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) van chased a taxi driver into a ditch along the Oyo-Ibadan Express road, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The taxi driver, Akeem Ibrahim, died while four others injured were rushed to the hospital. The FRSC officials escaped.

The FRSC Hilux van with code No. 1139 (3) was reported to have been in pursuit of presumed road traffic defaulters in a Nissan Micra vehicle with registration No. Lagos KSF 831.

Although the FRSC state command was yet to release a statement at the time of filing this report, embedded photos show the vehicles and sympathisers at the scene of the crash.

Commenting on the accident, FRSC Public Relations Officer, Mr Kazeem said nobody died.

According to him, “it is not true that people died in the accident. There was no death whatsoever.”

