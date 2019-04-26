Osun: Adeleke’s Life in Danger, PDP Alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm that the life of its candidate in the 2018 Osun State governorship election, Ademola Adeleke, was in danger.

The party spoke through the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbodiyan, Thursday, in a press statement.

The PDP alleged: “Cerrtain desperate elements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were viciously plotting to use all means to put him out of circulation.”

“Given the series of unrelenting attacks, threats and the desperation now being exhibited by the APC, our party has become apprehensive that there are plots to silence Senator Adeleke as a way to terminate his efforts to retrieve his governorship mandate in the court,” he said.

The party also accused the APC of instigating the arrest of the principal of Ede Muslim High School, Adejare Abass, who signed Adeleke’s testimonial.

The PDP had earlier accused unnamed APC leaders of fabricating that Adeleke’s school testimonial was forged.

“The PDP had also informed the public of how a former commissioner in Osun state was used by the APC leaders to reach and compromise certain top police officers to use the fabrications to arrest and embarrass Senator Adeleke and the Principal of his School, Ede Muslim High School even when they have not committed any crime.

“Moreso, the school register as well as the WAEC result and certificate eminently show that Senator Adeleke attended the school, sat for WAEC examination and obtained the certificate, which has been validated even by a court of competent jurisdiction, thus also authenticating the school testimonial.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed to call his men to order on issues related to Senator Adeleke’s determination to retrieve his governorship mandate, which was stolen by the APC,” he said.

