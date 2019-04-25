Police Arrest 2 Men Over Female Pants Theft

Police in Lagos said on Wednesday that they have arrested two suspects for female pants theft.

The two suspects are Friday Emmanuel and Obiora Nwabueze.

They were arrested in the Mile 2 area of the state.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement said the suspects were arrested after they had a disagreement over the pants.

He said: “Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command, Satellite division, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, arrested two suspects who gave their names as Friday Emmanuel, 21; and Obiora Nwabueze, 29, at the Mile 2 under bridge while at each other’s throats. Both suspects were arrested after they engaged each other in fisticuffs following the failure of one of the parties to keep to the terms of agreement regarding the stealing of the pants.

“According to Emmanuel, Nwabueze asked him to steal used female pants for a fee of N30,000. However, after he had successfully accomplished the task, Nwabueze reneged on his promise and forcefully attempted to take the pants from him, which led to an exchange of blows.

“During interrogation, the said Emmanuel regretted listening to his friend, who he claimed pestered him to get the female underwear he (Nwabueze) desperately needed to become rich.”

Elkana said the two suspects had been arraigned before a magistrates’ court for conspiracy and stealing.

