Police Arrest Man Who Set Ablaze 9 Family Members of Ex-girlfriend in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command have arrested, Deji Adenuga, the suspected murderer who set ablaze nine members of his estranged girlfriend’s family in Igbodigo, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the State.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Femi Joseph confirmed the arrest on Monday in Akure.

Joseph said the suspect was arrested under a bridge, along Lagos/Benin Expressway in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

According to him, Adenuga was said to be one of the inmates who escaped from the Olokuta Prison in Akure, Ondo State during the prison break that occurred in 2013.

Joseph said the suspect had been arrested and would be paraded on Tuesday at the command’s headquarters, Akure, the state capital.

It was reported last Tuesday how the man after setting home of the family Ablaze, the suspect fled the town.

He is said to be responsible for the death of eight members of a family of nine whose daughter had been his girlfriend.

He was believed to have set his erstwhile girlfriend’s family home on fire on Tuesday in Okitipupa Local Government Area, Ondo State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, had vowed to arrest him in no distance time.

Joseph, who described the incident as unfortunate, commiserated with the family of the deceased.

“I know what was on the mind of the suspect to have set ablaze the family members. This is very unfortunate.

“Although, the suspect is on the run, we are seriously on a manhunt for him for committing this dastardly act and we will bring him to justice,” he said.

The residents of Igbodigo in Ayeka, Okitipupa, woke up on Tuesday morning to the horrible sight of nine family members severely burnt by fire.

The arsonist, believed to be a jilted suitor of a female member of the family, was reported to have, at around 2 a.m. while the family members were asleep, poured petrol around their apartment and set it on fire.

The nine victims was rescued with severe burns and rushed to a hospital in Okitipupa.

The victim was later transferred to the state specialist hospital in Okitipupa, where doctors have been battling to save his life where eight of them died.

