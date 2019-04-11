Rivers: PDP Hails Judgment, Dismissing APC, Cole, Abe’s Appeals

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Thursday’s Supreme Court judgement which dismissed appeals by Tonye Cole, Magnus Abe and the All Progressives Congress, challenging their exclusion in the Rivers state governorship election, as a vindication of the stand of the party.

A seven-man panel of Supreme Court judges led by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed dismissed the appeals for being incompetent and defective, adding that issues raised therein could not be heard by the apex court.

Reacting to the judgment through a statement issued by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said: “The resoluteness of the Supreme Court in upholding justice and resisting manipulations by APC leaders to revisit the issue of APC flawed primaries in the state, which were lawfully annulled by the lower courts, has brought respite to Nigerians and further restored their confidence in the institution of the judiciary.”

The party further said the judgment signified the final triumph of the will of the people over the manipulative forces in APC, who have been deploying all manner of underhand dealings and violence, in their desperation to forcefully take over the control of the state.

The party therefore charged leaders of the ruling party to note that the will of the people must be allowed to prevail, having trooped in their numbers to re-elect Governor Nyesom Wike.

