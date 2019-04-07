Scores Feared Killed, Kidnapped in Bandits Attack on Kakangi Community, Kaduna

Armed bandits riding on motorcycles Saturday morning invaded Kakangi village in Kaduna State, killing two police officers, among other casualties.

The bandits were said to have kidnapped scores, injured others while setting properties on fire.

The Kaduna State Police Command Sunday afternoon confirmed that two police officers were killed in the attack. They were identified as Inspector Aliyu Mohammed and Sargeant Rabiu Abubakar.

The police also said another sergeant, Ibrahim Nasir, was injured alongside six residents. All the injured had been taken to the hospital while search and rescue for those feared abducted had commenced.

Witnesses said the bandits entered Kakangi village in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area at about 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The attackers went on a rampage that included shooting at a police station and burning of homes and markets.

An escapee told of how he was sitting by the police station when the gunmen arrived, adding that thick smoke was still billowing from the scene as of the time he escaped through a perimeter fence.

Many people were feared killed in the attack, including high profile indigenes of Kakangi that were attending a mass wedding.

Six persons with various injuries were taken to the General Hospital in Birnin-Gwari town, about 20 kilometres from Kakangi, Abubakar Nagwari, head of a local security group said.

Kaduna police spokesperson, Yakubu Abubakar, said the police quickly responded to an emergency call from Kakangi at about 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

He said police officers killed three of the attackers.

He said the police would speed up the thorough search and rescue for other victims, while also chasing some of the attackers who were at large.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

