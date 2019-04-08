S’Court Fixes April 10 to Hear Kwara APC Tussle

The Supreme Court Monday slated Wednesday, April 10, 2019 to hear the appeal on the leadership tussle rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kwara state.

The apex court billed to determine the appeal brought before it by a factional chairman of the party in the state, Hon Ishola Balogun Fulani, shifted the hearing till April 10, 2019 due to the inability to serve the hearing notice on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the caretaker chairman of the party in the state, Mr Bashiru Bolarinwa.

Justice Bode Rhodes Vivour, who presided over the matter yesterday, shifted the hearing date when the registrar of the court announced that both INEC and Bolarinwa were not in court because hearing notice could not be served on them.

The appellant, Fulani through his counsel, Keyinde Kayode Eleja (SAN) had approached the apex court to challenging the powers of the National Chairman of the All Progresives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole to arbitrarily dissolve the state executive committee of the party when their four-year tenure had not expired.

Fulani who filed the appeal on behalf of other state executive members of the party, wants the Supreme Court to restrain Oshiomhole from further recognition and dealing with Bolarinwa group as the officers of the party in the state.

The appellant also prayed for another order of the court stopping INEC from accepting nomination of candidates for the 2019 general elections other than the nomination by his group.

It would be recalled that a High Court in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital had, in February gave judgment in favour of the appellant but the judgment of the High Court was set aside by the Court of Appeal, Ilorin division on the ground that the case of the appellant has become academic exercise, prompting an appeal to the Supreme Court.

At the resumed hearing yesterday Eleja drew the attention of the court to the fact that the case must be fully determined between now and Friday, yhe 12th of April, 2019, being a pre-election natter that has a duration of 60 days in the apex court, which will expire on Friday.

However, counsel to Oshiomhole, Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), attempted to convince the court that the matter was not a preelection matter but a mere dissolution of the state executive, but Justice Vivour turned down his arguments because the APC, in the process filed right from the High Court admitted that it is a pre-election matter.

