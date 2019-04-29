Seven Traffic Offenders Complete Community Service Punishment in Edo

Seven motorists who were arrested by the Edo State Traffic Control Management Agency (EDTSMA) for contravening traffic rules and regulations in Benin City, have completed different forms of community service, as punishment for their offences.

Head of Operations, EDTSMA, Osamuyi Macaulay, disclosed this in a statement released at the weekend to journalists in Benin.

He said the community service is a new measure introduced by the agency to discourage motorists from flouting traffic rules and regulations.

According to him, when traffic offenders are arrested, they will be made to undergo community service such as sweeping, cleaning of drainage, among other options, adding that other measures that will be introduce will include payment of fines.

He said: “Offenders would be made to undergo community service such as sweeping, cleaning of drainage, among other options.”

He however added that “other measures that will be introduce will include payment of fines.”

“This is a new initiative and it will continue. Later, other measures like impounding vehicles and paying fines will be introduced. This is the first time we are embarking on this,” Macaulay noted.

According to the statement, motorists who completed the community service include Austin Nfere, Monday Ibuedefe and Endurance Joseph.

Austin Nfere was said to have confessed that “after being shown video evidence of him flouting traffic regulations, he pleaded guilty to the offence and served out his punishment.”

Another offender, Monday Ibuedefe, was quoted to have said that he has “learnt a vital lesson and will exercise patience going forward so as not to fall foul of traffic laws.”

Endurance Joseph, who had also completed his community service, was said to have commended EDTSMA for not extorting money from traffic defaulter.

“The option of community service is most welcome, as it would ensure that people face punishment for breaking the law, instead of buying their way out,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

