Suicide Bombers Hit Maiduguri, Kill 5, Injure 45

Five persons were reportedly killed and 30 others injured in a suicide bomb attack in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

The attack is suspected to have been carried out by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Kachalla Usman, the Head of Emergency Response Operations of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), confirmed the incident in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Usman said that two female suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosives Device (IED) vests strapped to their bodies in a crowded place at Muna-Dalti area of Maiduguri on Saturday night.

He said that three persons and two suicide bombers were killed, while 45 others sustained injuries in the blast.

Usman added that two of the deceased died while on admission in the hospital.

According to him, the injured persons have been taken to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri for treatment.

