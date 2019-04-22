Suspected Kidnappers Kill Briton, Abduct 3 in Kaduna

A Briton and staff of Mercy Corps Nigeria,Faye Mooney, have been reportedly killed in the trouble Kdajuru area of Kaduna state by suspected kidnappers.

The Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, disclosed this on Sunday in Kaduna.

Ms Mooney was among the two people killed and three kidnapped on April 19 at a recreational resort in Kajuru Local Government Area by suspected kidnappers.

Sabo sadded that the police were still on course to rescue the kidnapped victims and bring the perpetrators to book.

On April 20, the command confirmed the killing of two persons and kidnap of three others at a recreational resort in Kajuru LGAs.

“At about 23:40hrs on Friday, some suspected kidnappers, armed with dangerous weapons, gained entry into a recreational resort called Kajuru Castle in Kajuru LGA.

“The bandits shot sporadically and in the process shot dead two persons including an expatriate lady and took away three others.”

He disclosed that patrol teams led by the DPO rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to St. Gerald Hospital.

Sabo said investigation revealed that the victims, along with 12 others, were tourists from Lagos, adding that the incident happened during the after party at the castle located at the Hill Top.

“Normally, whenever such social events would happen, the organisers used to inform the police for security coverage, but the party was done without the knowledge of the police in the area as traditionally done.

“However, intensive efforts are being made by the command to rescue the kidnapped persons, apprehend the fleeing culprits and bring them to justice.”

