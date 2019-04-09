Three Rectors Arrested, N10. 2m Bribe Money Recovered

A Chairman and three top management members of the Committee of Federal Polytechnic Rectors (COFER) have been arrested for allegedly receiving a bribe of N10.2m.

Their arrest was effected by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The suspects who are polytechnic rectors include: Dr. Abubakar Sadiq Yahaya, Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, Adamawa State, who also doubles as the Chairman of COFER; John Taiwo Adekolawole, Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State; and Arch. Waziri Sanusi Gumau of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Bauchi State.

They were arrested at the premises of the National Board for Technical Education (NABTE) Abuja, through a sting operation by the Commission.

Arrested alongside the rectors was the Secretary of COFER, Ayegba Benjamin Godwin, with the sum of N10, 250, 0000 cash after a whistle-blower informed ICPC that the four suspects and others at large were perfecting plans to violate the provisions of Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The suspects who have been granted administrative bail by ICPC will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

