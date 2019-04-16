Troops Kill 27 Boko Haram Members in Borno

Scores of Boko Haram members were at the weekend killed by troops of Sector 1 of Operation Lafiya Dole and Cameroonian Defence Forces in Borno State.

The army said on Monday that 27 of the insurgents were eliminated in a gun battle.

The terrorists, according to army spokesmam Col. Sagir Musa, met their waterloo when they clashed with the troops on clearance operations in northern parts of Wulgo, Tumbuma, Chikun Gudu and Bukar Maryam villages.

Col. Musa listed the items recovered by the troops as five gun trucks, several motorcycles, five AK47 rifles, an automatic revolver galil rifle, a G3 rifle, two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), two anti-aircraft guns, four rocket-propelled gun tubes, a PK machine gun, an M21 rifle and locally made dane gun.

Others include: five rocket-propelled gun tube bombs, 1,000 assorted rounds of different calibre ammunition, five AK47 Magasines, several links of 12.7mm, a Land Cruiser buffalo, a Nissan GT, a Land Cruiser destroyer as well as a flag and grinding machine.

The army spokesman said in statement: “There is no casualty on the part of the Nigerian and Cameroonian Forces.

“Coordinated military operation is ongoing especially in the fringes of Gomboru-Ngala and surrounding areas to deal with the fleeing bandits running out from Multinational Joint Task Force’s (Op YANCIN TAFKI) onslaught on their hideouts.”

