Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack, Kill 39, Recover Weapons

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have reportedly killed 39 Boko Haram terrorists, captured many equipment from them, while 20 soldiers were wounded.

The spokesman of the task force, Col. Timothy Antigha, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Antigha said the terrorists were killed when they attacked troops position at Cross Kaura on Tuesday.

He said the wounded soldiers had been evacuated from the area of operation and now receiving adequate medical attention.

