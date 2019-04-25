Two Chinese Nationals Kidnapped in Ebonyi

Two Chinese nationals have been reported kidnapped in Ebonyi State.

The two Chinese, Sun Zhixin and Wang Quing Hu, who are staff of Tongyi Construction Company, were working on a road project in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State when they were forcefully whisked away by armed gunmen.

They were taken off the construction site around 3:30pm on Wednesday by a group of masked armed men.

It was gathered that the Chinese nationals were in a ditch at a place called Ivo River when the gunmen invaded the place with arms, forced the workers out of the pit and took the two Chinese to an unknown destination.

The company is constructing the road which links the Ohaozara community called Ogwu with Ivo local government and Okpanku community in Enugu.

Police spokesman in the state, Odah Loveth confirmed the kidnap of the two Chinese.

She said that police have dispatched its men for possible rescuing of the kidnapped victims unhurt.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Awoshola Awotinde on receiving information of the kidnap personally led a tactical team to the construction site, owned by Tongyi group of companies located at Ivo river at the boundary between Ebonyi and Enugu state, where Sun Zhixin and Wang Quing Hu both male, Chinese nationals were forcefully taken away.

“The area was combed to track down the bandits but no result, a track down rescue team has been dispatched to move on in other to rescue the Chinese nationals unhurt,” she said.

The spokesman appealed for adequate information from the general public that will help the police in their investigation.

