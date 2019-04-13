We’re Ready to Partner With Groups to Promote Edo Cultural Heritage – Arts, Culture Ministry

Edo State Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, has stated that it is open to any deal with any group or individual that is willing to promote the cultural heritage of the state.

The Inistry made this disclosure on the occasion of a courtesy visit to the ministry by the management of Forty Initiative.

Boss of Forty Initiative, Valiho Osaigbovo Osagie, had intimated the commissioner in charge of the ministry, Hon. Osaze Ero, who was represented at the occasion by the acting Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Efosa Izehigie, that the outfit has a mission to use gospel drama to address many societal issues like cultism, robbery, kidnapping etc.

“We want to use gospel drama to preach the gospel of living a decent lifestyle devoid of criminality. Nigeria as it is now will be better served through the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.

“The church is prepared to lead the way to a Nigeria of everybody’s dream. We will also use the project to create jobs thereby contributing to the dream of the state government in empowerment.

“We will need the support of the Edo State government to do it well,” he stressed.

Responding, the acting Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Efosa Izehigie, gave kudos to the management of the Forty Initiative for coming up with the idea. He affirmed that the ministry would do all in its capacity to move the state forward in the area of promoting the rich cultura heritage of the people of the state.

“The ministry is open to any deal with any group or individual that is willing to promote the cultiral heritage of the state.

“Feel free to intimate us of any project that you want to handle. As far as it will be beneficial to the people of the state we are ready to partner with you.”

