12 Persons Dead in Renewed Cult war in Benin

No fewer than 12 people have been reportedly killed in a renewed cult war in the Edo State capital, Benin in the last few days.

Some were killed at the Agbor park axis while others were killed around Murtala Mohammed Way and Third Junction areas in the Benin metropolis.

Three persons were hacked to death by Isibor Junction adjacent St. Saviour Road.

On Monday and Sunday nights, traders around the Third Junction hurriedly closed shops following sporadic shootings between rival cult groups and policemen.

It was learnt that the renewed killings started on Sunday night when a victim was killed at Iyobosa Street opposite Edo College at a place popularly called Aso Rock.

Another victim was killed by 2nd East Circular near Ekiosa Market by Lucky Junction.

In another circumstance, a 22 years old boy identified as Ogbe was shot dead on Monday night.

The Legend Foundation has however called on the state government and security agencies to step up their fight against crime and cultism in the state.

Director General of the group, Kadiri Christopher, said parents should guide their wards against cultism and other vices.

Police Commissioner, Danmallam Abubakar, said one person was wounded in the Monday’s shootout but is in a stable condition.

Abubakar said the police repelled the cultists and said nobody was killed.

“There was shooting. The cultist came out and we repelled them. We need the cooperation of the people to checkmate activities of cultist. We made some arrest in Ekpoma and two others were arrested in Bénin.

“Nobody has been killed to my knowledge but somebody was wounded and he is in stable condition.”

