Campaign Expenses: Court Fixes June 27 to Hear Suit Seeking Disqualification of Buhari, Atiku

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday, slated June 27, 2019 for definite hearing of a suit seeking the cancellation of the participation of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar in the February 23, 2019 Presidential poll.

The trial Judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed had, at the last adjournment fixed Tuesday for further mention in the matter.

When the matter was called, plaintiff’s counsel, Ezikiel Ofou, informed the court that all parties have been served with the process of the court, and that Atiku, PDP and INEC were not represented in court as at the proceedings.

He then urged the court to deem the matter as been mentioned and to also fix a date for definite hearing, in line with Order 8 Rule 1 of the Federal High Court procedural rules.

The Judge granted his request and adjourned the matter till June 27, 2019, for definite hearing.

The plaintiff, Usman Ibrahim Alhaji, who contested the presidential election along with Buhari and Atiku on the platform of his own party, National Rescue Movement, is praying the Federal High Court to invoke Section 91(2) of the Electoral Act, 2010, to nullify the participation of Buhari and Atiku in the poll for allegedly violating the electoral laws.

Joined in the suit, along with President Buhari and Atiku are the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the last sitting on the matter, March 5, the court ordered substituted service of court processes on President Buhari and the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku. They were consequently served through the legal department of their parties on March 22.

The plaintiff is praying the court to set aside the participation of Buhari and Atiku on the ground that they spent more than N1bn each as campaign expenses.

The plaintiff claimed that by spending more than N1bn each, Buhari and Atiku have violated the electoral law and are liable to be removed as contestants in the election.

