31-year-old Remanded for Killing Wife Over Sex

A 31-year-old man, Godspower Johnson, has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly beating his wife to death during a fight over sex.

Johnson allegedly engaged his wife, Deborah, aged 31, in a fight when she turned down his kind of sex advances untill she died.

During his arraignment at the chief magistrates’ court in Ebute Meta, Lagos State on Friday, the prosecutor, Inspector Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 21, 2019 at 5.30pm on Adekoye Street, Igbo-Elerin, Ishashi, where the couple lived.

The presiding Chief Magistrate O. O. Olatunji, ordered that Johnson should be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, for the next 30 days, pending when the case file would be sent to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

“The defendant wanted to make love to his wife. He inserted his two fingers into her private parts which didn’t go down well with the deceased. A fight ensued in the process and the defendant beat up his wife,” Adebayo said.

The offence contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Olatunji adjourned the case until June 7.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

