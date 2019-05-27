40m Fraud: EFCC to Appeal Acquittal of Azibaola

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EEFC), has described as unfortunate the acquittal of Robert Azibaola, a cousin to former president, Goodluck Jonathan, who was charged for $40m fraud before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba.

Justice Dimgba on Monday morning dismissed the charges against Azibaola on the ground that the EFCC was unable to prove its case of fraud against the defendant.

Responding to the court’s verdict, the EFCC expressed concern that despite the weight of evidence brought before the Court and witnesses presented, Justice Dimgba held that, “the prosecution must show directly how the defendant took possession of funds and knew that it forms part of proceeds of corruption.”

“Invariably, the Commission’s legal team will be studying the judgment thoroughly and will be taking necessary actions to appeal it as we hope that the appellate court shall view the merit of the prosecution and do justice to the case”, the EFCC said in a statement signed by Tony Orilade, acting spokesman for the EFCC.

