Again, Gunmen Strike in Kastina, Kill 10, A Day After District Head Was Kidnapped

Less than 24 hours after the district head of President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown, Daura, was kidnapped, no fewer than 10 people have been reportedly killed by invading gunmen riding motorcycles in Kastina communities.

Musa Umar, the district head of Daura, was kidnapped by four unidentified gunmen on Wednesday.

The kidnappers stormed Umar’s Daura residence at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and sporadically shot into the air, scaring the hell out of bystanders, who scampered for safety before he was whisked away to an unknown destination.

Meanwhile, armed bandits, police said on Thursday killed no fewer than 10 persons in Gobirawa and Sabawa villages of Safana Local Government Area of the state.

The Police confirmed the killings, stating the bandits, numbering over 150, operated with motorcycles.

The bandits also torched houses and rustles cattle, the police added.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Gambo Isah, informed that the patrol teams dispatched to the scene engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

The teams, he added, chased the bandits out of the villages and recovered one motorcycle Bajaj from them.

He said: The Command commiserates with the families of the deceased persons and the entire peace loving people of Katsina state.

“It will do everything possible to bring perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and bringing to an end the activities of these rascals’’

Eye witnesses said a fleet of 150 gunmen on motorcycles rode into two villages killing, stealing cattle and torching houses.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who hails from Katsina State, last month ordered security chiefs to put out the bandits.

