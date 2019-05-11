Breaking News

Alleged killings; Edo Govt Calls for Calm in Iguolaba community, Promises to Address Issue Immediately

Edo State Government has called on residents of Iguolaba community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area to maintain peace and remain calm over reported killing persons in the community by unknown gunmen.

The State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Diaspora, Osaze Osemwegie-Ero, while addressing protesters, who barricaded the major road leading to the community, urged them to remain calm.

He disclosed that a meeting has been scheduled for next week to be attended by representatives from the community and relevant authorities to ensure a lasting solution to the incessant attacks.

“The Governor is not happy with the situation and he is concerned about your pains. The reported killings, barring people from going to their farms and attack on women is totally unacceptable. We will continue to apply diplomacy in dealing with the issues. I am sure they will come around,” Osemwegie-Ero said.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the community, Mr. Vasco Ogie, called on the state government to come to their rescue over the activities of intruders in the area, adding that the attacks started four years ago.

He said four non-indigenes residing in the community, including three males and a female, were allegedly killed by the attackers in the last two weeks.

Ogie noted that residents in the community could no longer engage in farming activities because of fear of being attacked.

He listed other communities which are also being attacked by the suspected bandits to include Oben, Ikobi, Obozogbe-Nugu, Umughunmwun-Nokhun and Ugbakele.

“We did not plant this year because we are scared of being attacked and our crops destroyed. We have reported the issue to the police and the state government,” he said.

