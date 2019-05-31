Alleged Money Laundering: EFCC Challenges Ofili-Ajumogobia’s Medical Report

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday, challenged a medical report tendered by Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia before Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal high court sitting in ikoyi, Lagos

Ofili-Ajumogobia alongside Godwin Obla (SAN), were arraigned on May 15, 2019 on an 18-count charge bordering on breach of trust, false statement and unlawful enrichment.

At Friday’s sitting, counsel to Ofili-Ajumogobia, Robert Clarke (SAN), told the court that his client was absent in court today, having been admitted to a police hospital for treatment.

Ofili-Ajumogobia’s counsel, in furtherance of his claim, presented to the court a medical report and also sought an adjournment of the case.

However, prosecution counsel, Rotimi oyedepo, told the court that Clarke lied about his client being on sick bed in hospital.

“My Lord, the medical report is not duly certified.”

He also told the court that Ofili-Ajumogobia made the same claim when she was being investigated.

“I am not convinced that the first defendant is admitted to any hospital because she told the same lie of being hospitalised to one of the EFCC operatives when she was charged before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the State High Court, Ikeja”.

In his response, Clarke informed the court that he had filed and served on the prosecution an application challenging the jurisdictions of the court to further hear the suit against his client by the EFCC.

Counsel to the second defenant, Ferdinand Obi, who had also prayed the court for a separate trial of his client at the last sitting , also urged the court, upon hearing of the application, to rule on it before the commencement of trial.

After listening to all parties, Justice Aikawa adjourned the case to June 24, 2019 for hearing of the preliminary objection and Obla’s “Motion on Notice” for separate trial.

