Amid Impeachment Blues, Imo Deputy Speaker Resigns from House of Assembly

The Deputy Speaker, Imo House of Assembly, Ugonna Ozurigbo, representing Nwangele Constituency has thrown in the towel. This may not be unconnected with the bickering between the Speaker, Iheanacho Ihim (AA-Okigwe) and members the Assembly, who have served impeachment notice on him.

The Deputy Speaker, a member of the Action Alliance (AA), resigned from the House on Thursday.

In a letter dated May 15 and addressed to the speaker, Mr Ozurigbo said that his resignation was to enable him to function well as a member-elect of the House of Representatives.

He stated: “As you already know, I have been sent to another four years mission by my federal constituency, nay Imo, at the House of Representatives, Abuja.

“This new task has come with its own challenges and expectations. I need to play key roles in the formation of the National Assembly leadership.

“This is the time to strategically position and pursue the greater interests of Imo, South East and Nigeria at the federal legislature.

“Currently, all these will make my availability in Imo irregular.

“Hence, I seek your understanding as I either save the office of Imo State Deputy Speaker by resigning or allow my new engagements to suffer the office by holding same tenaciously.”

Ozurigbo added that his action became necessary to ensure the efficiency in the assembly and for the good of Imo people.

“I hereby resign as the Rt. Hon. Deputy Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly (8th House) effective from the date written above,” his stated.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Marcel Ekwezuo, has denied that a notice of impeachment was served on him.

Ihim said what transpired outside the chambers of the house after it had adjourned was “the usual tingling of love common between peaceful, happy and united brothers and sisters.”

According to him, the said impeachment notice was especially so, because business of the house of assembly is strictly conducted inside the main chambers of the assembly.

