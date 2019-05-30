Appeal Court Reinstates Nwaoboshi as Delta North Senator-elect

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Thursday voided Abuja Federal High Court judgment that sacked Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as the senator-elect for Delta North senatorial election held on February 23.

A High court in Abuja in April this year nullified Nwaoboshi’s election and declared Hon. Ned Nwoko as the winner of the said Peoples Democratic Party primary election.

The Court of Appeal in a unanimous judgment, yesterday, set aside the judgment of Federal High Court delivered by Justice Ahmed Mohammed and struck out Nwoko’s suit for being statute barred at the time the suit was filed at the lower court.

Delivering the lead judgment , Justice Mohammed Baba Idris held that :”By the time the matter was instituted the action was statute barred, having commenced outside the 14 days allowed by the law”

“This appeal is allowed, consequently the order of the lower court is set aside and the suit is struck out.”

Justice Idris also dismissed the preliminary objection filed by Nwoko challenging the competent of appeal .

He said the objection lacked merit. Equally struck out was the notice filed by Nwoko counsel Ahmed Raji SAN who wanted to give further reasons why Justice Mohammed should be upheld .

The Court of Appeal said that the notice was filed out of time.

The Court of Appeal had on May 23 reserved the judgment after Sen. Nwaoboshi’s lawyer Anthony Idigbe (SAN) and Hon. Nwoko lawyer Ahmed Raji (SAN) adopted their briefs.

At the hearing of the appeal Idigbe (SAN) had urged the appellate court to uphold the appeal and reinstate senator Nwaoboshi as the senator- elect for Delta North Senatorial district.

He said that two issues were involved in the appeal. First, is whether the case as filed by Hon. Ned Nwoko at the Federal High Court was a pre- election matter and statute barred at the time it was filed.

The appellant counsel asked the court to consider the reliefs which were sought by the respondent, whose prayer seeking a declaration that he won the PDP primary election was not granted by the lower court.

He further urged the appellate court to look at (exhibit 1) the result sheet of the primary election that was tendered by both the appellant and Nwoko at lower court and would find the date the primary took place.

He maintained that the suit being a pre-election matter was first filed at Federal Capital Territory High Court after the 14 days allowed by law had elapsed.

On the second issue, Idigbe (SAN) urged the appellate court to hold that respondent (Nwoko) had the burden to show that the processes he filed at the lower court was served on the appellant.

While in his response, Nwoko’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji (SAN ), had urged the appellate court to dismiss the appeal on the ground that the suit was filed within time allowed by law.

He explained that the ‘action’ which ignited the suit was the publication made the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showing the list of party candidates.

Counsel to PDP, Emmanuel Enoidem and Anthony Onyeri counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) adopted their brief of arguments. While PDP aligned with Nwaoboshi , INEC had left the matter at the discretion of the appellate court.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

