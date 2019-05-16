Appeal Court Upholds Death Sentence on Ex-NNPC Staff Who Killed Man over Love Affairs with Daughter

Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, Thursday, upheld the death sentence by hanging of one Godwin Elewana, a retired staff of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), for shooting to death, a 22-year old, Douglas Ojugbo in 2015, for allegingly having affairs with his daughter.

Elewana was in 2015 reported to have killed the young man, because it was suspected that he was having romantic relationship with his daughter, Mercy.

He was said to have chased Ojugbo with his gun and repeatedly shot him and then hurriedly buried him in a cemetery in Calabar in May 2015.

Elewana, who had been in prison custody since 2016, was arraigned on a one-count charge of murder in matter with case number HC/9C/2015.

In March 2018 the then presiding judge of the High Court, Justice Ukpa Ebitam, had in his judgment sentenced Elewana to death by hanging.

Elewana had approached the Court of Appeal in Calabar, where Hon Justice Y. Nimpar in his judgment Thursday affirmed the decision of the High Court.

