As Buhari Is Inaugurated for 2nd Term Economic Activities in Abuja Shut

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday took their oaths of office, signalling the commencement of their last lap in office for another four years, even as security operatives shut down the Federal Capital, Abuja, over alleged security threats.

The event shut down the entire economic activities in Abuja with tight security following a security alert on the 4th of May by the Nigerian Military of alleged plans to sabotage the inauguration ceremony.

However, Wednesday’s inauguration was low-key with many foreign leaders and some former Nigerian Presidents absent.

The government had earlier announced that the event would be low-key as major parts of the event had been rescheduled for June 12, which has been declared Democracy Day.

Among those absent at the inauguration were two former Nigerian Presidents who opposed the re-election of President Buhari. Ex-presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, both who supported Atiku Abubakar for the February presidential election were absent.

Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalam Abubakar were also absent. No reason has been given for their absence.

A former Military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon; Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara were among those present at the event.

Messrs Saraki and Dogara defected from Buhari’s party, APC, to the opposition PDP in the build-up to the 2019 elections.

While Saraki lost his re-election to the Senate in his home Kwara State, Dogara won his re-election to the House of Representatives from Bauchi State.

Others present at the inauguration include All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, ex-Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu and ex-Osun State Governor, Bisi Akande, were also at the inauguration.

Meanwhile, Buhari has set a new record by being the first democratically elected leader in the history of Nigeria not to deliver an inaugural speech.

The President and his deputy, Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, both took the oath of office between 10 and 11am on Wednesday.

The norm since the inauguration of the late Prime Minister, Sir. Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, has been for democratically elected leaders to address Nigerians and inform the nation of their plans and offer words of assurances to the people.

Buhari’s failure to deliver a speech after taking his inauguration has raised some salient questions on the pissible motive.

