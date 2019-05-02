Bandits’ Attack: No Student Abducted in Zamfara Female Secondary School – Police

The police in Zamfara said on Thursday that no student was abducted in an all-female secondary school, which was attacked by armed bandits on Wednesday night.

The state Police Commissioner, Celestine Okoye, said thar contrary to a viral rumour on social media, no girl was taken from the school.

There were reports that gunmen abducted two teachers of the school and four women who are nursing students.

The gunmen could not reach the students’ hostel during the attack which happened late on Wednesday while residents were watching the UEFA Champions League game between Barcelona and Liverpool, Okoye said.

The bandits were reported to have killed one man when they opened fire in the town.

But Police Commissioner said: “We have confirmed reports of an attack on the school in Moriki, but no students were abducted.

“Unfortunately, four cooks were abducted from the school.”

Moriki is in Zurmi Local Government Area, which has been one of the most terrorised areas by bandits in the northwest.

The bandits had reportedly blocked the road leading to the school before breaking into its premises.

Okoye said details of how the girls were prevented from being abducted would be made public shortly.

The police chief said efforts were underway to rescue the victims, urging parents and members of the community not to be apprehensive about unconfirmed social media claims.

In a statement, Thursday, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed that the attack was carried out by an unidentified number of armed men who entered through the back fence of the school with intent to abduct students.

However, he said the attackers were confronted and stopped from gaining access to the students’ hostels by a combined team of PMF/CTU and Civilian JTF personnel.

He disclosed that no students were kidnapped by the gunmen who took a retreat into the bush but that two caterers and three of their children were later discovered to be missing.

“The police is collaborating with the school authority to establish the whereabout of the missing persons. To this end, a search and rescue operation team has been dispatched to the surrounding bushes for an extensive bush combing.

“Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the school and its environment to forestall further happening,” the statement read.

The Police command appealed to members of the public to be very vigilant and report any suspicious character to the police for prompt response.

