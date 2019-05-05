Boko Haram Attack on Military Base in Borno Leaves 15 Soldiers Dead as Insurgents Kidnap Corper, Pastor

An attack on a military base in Borneo State by suspected Boko Haram terrorists has led to the death of 15 soldiers.

This is coming less than two weeks after members of the terrorist group reportedly invaded a base occupied by Nigerian soldiers in Mararrabar Kimba, some kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The attacked, which took place at Magumeri Local Government Area of the state, led to the death of a captain, a lieutenant and 13 soldiers.

Nineteen wounded others were said to be evacuated to a military hospital in Maiduguri.

The insurgents repirtedly rode into the local government area at about 6pm on Friday and sacked a brigade there.

The identity of the dead officers has been withheld to allow authorities of the army enough time to notify their loved ones.

No fewer than 24 soldiers who survived the attack have left the base to a safer military facility, sources said.

According to report, the insurgents stole heavy military equipment, including anti-aircraft machine guns and Toyota Hilux vehicles during the attack.

The level of casualties against the terrorists is yet unknown. However, the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) had already claimed credits for the attack via its propaganda channels.

The The army is yet to issue a statement on the attack.

Meanwhile, gunmen suspected to members of Boko Haram members have kidnapped a National Youth Service Corps member, Abraham Amuta and a cleric with Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), identified as Pastor Oyeleke in Borno State.

Friends of the corps member said on Twitter that they were abducted two weeks ago on their way to Chibok to distribute relief items to Internally Displaced Persons and evangelise.

It was said that they were in a vehicle alongside some other passengers when the attack occurred.

Amuta, it was learnt, is the only son of his parents.

One of his friends, who goes by the name Success Ezeanya, wrote, “Abraham Amuta is a corps member serving in Maiduguri. He was abducted by Boko Haram two weeks ago. He went for evangelism with a pastor from his church – Living Faith. He is an only son. Let’s not forget him in our prayers.

“He is a Batch B, stream 1 corps member serving in Maiduguri, Borno State. It’s been over two weeks now since he went missing in Maiduguri. Some people claiming to be Boko Haram have called and claimed to have abducted him. Please retweet until the Federal Government sees this.”

Due to the volatile nature of Borno State, corps members are usually given the option to redeploy.

Last November alone, a total of 818 out of 1,118 corps members of the Batch C redeployed.

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State had pleaded with corps members deployed in the state not to seek redeployment, assuring them of his government’s commitment to their welfare and security.

He also told them that they are major stakeholders in the task of the development of the state.

According to him, the state still pays monthly allowances of N10,000 to all categories of corps members; N50,000 to paramedics graduates and N100,000 to corps members who are medical doctors.

The immediate past Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig. Gen. Zakari Kazaure, had warned corps members living in volatile areas not to engage in evangelism.

He insisted that the concern of the corps members should be to serve and not to go and indoctrinate the host communities.

“Let me, however, warn you that you are posted to go and serve and not to go and evangelise. Your concern should be to serve and not to go and indoctrinate your host communities. Conversion of souls is not your concern,” Kazaure had said.

The Spokesperson for NYSC, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, did not respond to repeated telephone calls on Sunday.

