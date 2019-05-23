Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Military, Kill One Soldier, Six Others Missing

A soldiers has been killed while six others are missing following Boko Haram fighters attack on a military base in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State on Sunday evening. Three others were said to have been injured.

Although government forces repelled the attack and limited the casualty figure, sources claimed six soldiers were still missing as of press time on Wednesday.

Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, has promised to provide troops battling Boko Haram in the North-East as well as those involved in other security operations with more weapons.

Buratai made the promise when he visited troops at the Forward Operation Base in Borno State on Tuesday.

According to acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, in a statement, the COAS urged troops to adhere strictly to the extant Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct while on the internal security duties.

Musa said: “The Chief of Army Staff has for some days now been in the North-East theatre of operation where he visited troops on the front line. The latest was his visit to troops of Forward Operation Base at Buratai, Borno State on Tuesday. He interacted with the soldiers and urged them to remain focused and committed to bringing terrorism to an end.

“He assured them that more equipment would be inducted into the mission areas to boost their efforts in the war against terrorism and other security challenges in Nigeria. He also assured them of his commitment to their welfare and their families.

