Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Molai, near Maiduguri

Boko Haram terrorists on Tuesday night attacked Molai general area of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

Sporadic gunshots and explosions rocked the area in attack which started at about 6:30pm and forced many residents of Lawanti Kura, NNPC Depot and Molai scampered for safety. Many fled into the main town for safety.

Number of deaths or injured yet unknown.

Molai is situated along the recently closed down Maiduguri-Damboa- Chibok- Biu Road and about 10km drive to Maiduguri city. Last week, three suicide bombers wrecked havoc at a missionary hospital in Molai Village, living scores injured, while the suicide bombers were killed.

This latest attacks is coming barely three days after a group of insurgents invaded a military base in Magumeri which led to the killing of many soldiers, including a Captain as well as the attackers.

Sources said, the attack was launched by suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists who invaded the village with heavy weapons, targeting military formations including residential areas.

