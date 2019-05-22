Breaking News

Breaking: Tribunal Chairman, Justice Bulkachuwa Recuses Herself, Steps Down

President of the Appeal Court and Chairman of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, has voluntarily stepped down as chairman of the panel.

This followed the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, who are challenging the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari winner of the election, raising likelihood of bias against her.

After argument were taken earlier Wednesday, the panel rose for a ruling on the matter.

Four other members of the panel at reconvention in the evening had dismissed the plaintiffs’s application, saying it was unmeritorious, however, Justice Bulkachuwa said she was stepping aside on moral grounds.

…More details shortly

