Buhari Signs N8.9tri Appropriation Bill into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2019 appropriations bill into law.

He signed the bill Monday at some minutes past 11am in his office in Abuja.

The two chambers of the National Assembly last month passed the budget at N8.916tri, up from N8.826tri submitted by Buhari in December last year.

The National Assembly added N90bn.

Buhari, while signing the budget, said changes introduced by the National Assembly will affect its implementation.

He the National Assembly reduced some of the proposals and increased others.

The budget was signed in the presence of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and the chairman, Senate committee on Appropriation, Danjuma Goje.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, arrived at the end of the signing ceremony.

