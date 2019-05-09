Bury Your Grievances, Let’s Work for APC Victory in Next Governorship Election, Group Tells Aggrieved Members

A group, Concerned Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, has called on aggrieved members of the party to bury their grievances and work for victory in the coming governorship election in the state.

The group urged members of the party in the State to learn from the bitter experience of the party in other states by ensuring peace in its fold.

The group in its communique issued at the end of its meeting in Benin on Thursday, appealed to any aggrieved members of the party to look for better ways to resolve any problems they may have with Governor Godwin Obaseki, rather than put the party at risk of losing the state.

It also urge aggrieved members who truly love the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, “to help him by ensuring that (his) home front is peaceful, so that he can pay attention to his very acting responsibility as national chairman.”

The communique was signed by Prince Mackor Momodu, Alhaji Usman Shagadi and Hon. Charles Idahosa.

It read: “Insinuation that the Governor (Obaseki) was responsible for the poor outing of the party in the last presidential, national assembly results is, to say the least, mischievous.

“This is because it is common knowledge that ethno-religious considerations ​together with anti-party activities of our own members, which include some of those pointing accusing fingers, were largely responsible.

“Finally, we wish to appeal to those aggrieved members to look for better and more productive ways in resolving their personal problems rather than put the party at risk.

“If truly they love Comrade Oshiomhole as we do and as they profess, they must learn from the bitter experiences of the party in other states and help him by ensuring that the home front is peaceful.”

Earlier, the Convener of the meeting, Charles Idahosa, ​warned that if the party fails to put its house in order, it could waste the huge goodwill it acquired in the last State House of Assembly election, at next year’s governorship election.

“In the past two and half years, Godwin Obaseki has been generally acknowledged by the leadership of the party and, indeed, the good people of Edo State as an exceptional performer as a Governor spreading development evenly across the state.

“These reforms and innovations in governance appear to have taken its toll on some of our party leaders who had benefitted immensely from the past. Rather than adjust to the new system of governance, they have chosen to confront the Governor and take him out by all means without considering the implications to our party,” Idahosa said.

He said the aggrieved members have resorted to all sorts of mischief, including trying to cause disaffection between the Governor and Oshiomhole.

It would be recalled that a chieftain of the party in the state and a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Henry Idahagbon, who convened a meeting under the aegis of APC Revival Group, said that Governor Obaseki has lost touch with the state politics.

“The Governor (Godwin Obaseki), has lost touch with the politics of the State. The message has been sent loud and clear that his policies are not resonating with the people of Edo State,” Idahagbon had alleged.

