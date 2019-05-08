Breaking News

Court Adjourns Patience Jonathan’s Forfeiture Case to May 24

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday adjourned until May 24 a suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking final forfeiture of about $8.4m and N7.4bn found in accounts linked to a former First Lady, Patience Jonathan.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun adjourned the suit for the continuation of affidavit evidence after defence counsel informed the court that it required time to look at a counter affidavit served on it by the EFCC

The EFCC had secured an interim order for forfeiture of the sums on April 20, 2018, before Mrs Olatoregun, following a motion exparte.

It joined as respondents: Patience Jonathan, Globus Integrated Services Ltd, Finchley Top Homes Ltd., Am-Pm Global Network Ltd, Pagmat Oil and Gas Ltd and Magel Resort Ltd and Esther Oba.

On October 29, 2018, EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, had moved his motion for final forfeiture of the sums, urging that same be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, defence counsel, Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), Mike Ozekhome (SAN), and Ige Asemudara, had respectively moved their processes in opposition to the motion for final forfeiture.

On January 15, the court had admitted electronic evidence presented by respondent counsel, which depicted video exhibits showing various business outfits of Finchley Top Homes Ltd. and Magel Resort Ltd.

The court had then adjourned for judgment.

In a judgment delivered on February 28, the court had held that it finds the affidavit evidence conflicting, adding that same can only be resolved by oral evidence of parties.

The court had then ordered parties to call their witnesses.

At the last adjourned date, an EFCC witness, Orji Chukwuma, had concluded evidence before the court, while the court had adjourned for continuation of evidence.

When the case was called on Wednesday, Mr Oyedepo informed the court that he filed a counter affidavit which he had served on the defence, adding that he was ready to proceed.

Meanwhile, defence counsel, Ozekhome (SAN), confirmed service of the counter affidavit but added that there were new facts deposed in same, which he required time to look and respond to.

He, therefore, sought an adjournment which was not opposed by other counsel.

The court consequently adjourned until May 24 for the continuation of trial.

Evidence will now continue on the next adjourned date.

Author: News Editor

8736 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Money Laundering: Kwara Officials Remanded in EFCC Custody Pending Ruling on Bail Application
by
Certificate Forgery: EFCC Presents 8th Witness Against Reps Member
by
NFF Prisident, Pinnick, 4 Others Arraigned over Alleged N4bn Fraud

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »