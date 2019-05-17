Court Dismisses Suit to Unseat Akpabio from Senate

A Federal High Court, Friday, said former Senate Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, was right to have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) after his expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Okon Abang held that Akpabio did not defect from PDP before joining the APC.

In a judgment, Abang said Akpabio, who represents Akwa Ibom North West in the Senate, cannot be categorized among the members of the National Assembly who defected from their political parties in 2018 to other parties.

The Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP), had instituted a suit which sought to declare seats of lawmakers, who defected from the parties that elected them into the parliament to another, vacant.

The rights group had sued Senate President Bukola Saraki and 52 other lawmakers, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties, in 2018.

It is praying the court, LEDAP argued that the defectors are no longer members of the National Assembly by virtue of their defections from the political parties that sponsored their election.

LEDAP urged the court to determine whether any lawmaker who defects from the party that sponsored him before the expiration of his term does not automatically lose his seat unless there is a division within the party.

However, the court held, Akpabio should not be categorized as a defector.

He subsequently dismissed the suit against him for lacking in merit.

…more details later

