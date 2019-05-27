Court Frees Jonathan’s Cousin, Azibaola over $40m Fraud Charge

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday freed ex President Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Robert Azibaola, who the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had accused of $40m fraud.

Azbbaola and his wife Stella, were accused of receiving $40m fraudulently from the Office of the National Security Adviser in 2014.

The judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, in a judgement on Monday said Azibaola was not guilty of the charges against him.

He said the prosecution was unable to prove its case against the defendants

On March 30, 2018, Justice Dimgba, ruling on a no case sbmisson n the defendants, had ordered Azibaola and his company, One Plus Holdings Nigeria Limited, to enter their defence in respect of the two counts.

He however, struck out the name of Azibaola’s wife, Stella, from the two charges.

The court upheld the no-case submission in relation to Counts 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9.

In striking out the seven counts, the court ruled that there was no sufficient evidence to warrant defendants to enter their defence against the seven counts.

However, the court ruled that while the EFCC had led sufficient evidence linking Azibaola and the company to counts 2 and 3, it failed to connect the wife, Stella to the two charges.

But a judgment on Monday

The EFCC had earlier on May 23, 2016, arraigned Azibaola, his wife and their company, One Plus Holdings Nigeria Limited on seven counts of money laundering involving the sum of $40m which he received from the ONSA.

The anti-graft agency had on April 20, 2017 amended the charges increasing the number of counts to nine.

The prosecuting counsel, Sylvaus Tahir had subsequently called 10 witnesses and tendered a total of 27 documents which were admitted as exhibits.

On February 19, 2018, the three defendants, through their lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), filed a no-case submission submitting that the prosecution had failed to link them to the commission of any of the nine counts.

…More details shortly

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

