Court Jails Ex-Banker for Online Fraud

A former staff of Fidelity Bank, Kenechukwu Abaroh, has been jailed for online fraud.

Justice A.A. Nwaobodo of the state’s High Court, sitting in Enugu, sentenced Abaroh to three months imprisonment on a one-count charge bordering on internet fraud to the tune of N440,000.

Abaroh was alleged to have used his experience to activate the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, USSD code of his victim’s account, using same to transfer N440,000 to the bank account of one Kingsley Umunna, who was also convicted on Wednesday for same offence.

He had earlier pleaded “guilty” to the charge, when he was arraigned on May 6 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. prompting Justice Nwaobodo to reserve judgment to Wednesday.

Justice Nwaobodo convicted and sentenced him to three months imprisonment with hard labour.

However, his sentence commences from the date of his arrest, February 4, 2019.

